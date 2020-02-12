Jaishankar records Caveat in SC, wants to be heard about every plea against his election to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has submitted a warning to the Supreme Court to be heard before the court issues an order from a congressional leader against his election to the Rajya Sabha last year.

The warning was submitted by lawyer Swarupama Chaturvedi on behalf of Jaishankar who wants to be heard before the court decides on a request against the order of the Supreme Court of Gujarat on 4 February.

The Supreme Court had rejected the plea by Congress leader Gaurav Pandya, who had challenged the election of Jaishankar against the Rajya Sabha.

It had also rejected two other petitions submitted by congress leaders Chandrika Chudasama and Paresh Dhanani against the election of BJP candidate Jugalji Thakore.

Both Jaishankar and Thakore were elected in Rajya Sabha on July 5 last year in bypolls held on seats abandoned by trade union ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani.

Jaishankar and Thakore had respectively defeated Congress candidates Pandya and Chudasama in the bypolls.

Congressional leaders had moved the Supreme Court and challenged the election on the grounds that the election committee’s notifications, where the two vacant seats were of different categories and require separate polls to be held separately, were “illegal and contrary to the provisions of the Constitution, the Representation of People (RP) Act, 1951 and the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 “.

The Supreme Court had rejected the petitions and claimed that the petitioners had not disclosed the cause of the action under the provisions of the RP Act regarding the grounds for annulment of an election.

It had also said that the petitioners have not referred to any provision of the Constitution or the RP Act that requires the EC to hold a single interim election to fill all casual vacancies.

“The non-compliance with provisions of the Constitution or provisions of the aforementioned (RP) law that is the cause of the action must be specifically advocated and the interpretation of the petitioner of a certain provision of the Constitution or

of the law in a certain way cannot be termed as the non-compliance with such a provision for the purpose of challenging the election, “the Supreme Court had said.

Jaishankar and Thakore argued before the Supreme Court that the EC had not violated any rules by holding separate elections for two seats and it has been a regular practice by the poll panel since 2009 to issue separate notifications for holding by-polls for informal job openings in the Rajya Sabha.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.