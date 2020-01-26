Jaish Kashmir chief Qari Yasir, who oversaw the attack on Pulwama, killed during a meeting

Lieutenant-General Dhillon said that Yasir was part of a Jaish-e-Muhammad module which planned to conduct a large IED strike on Republic Day. “There was information that the module could carry out large attacks on D-Day,” said Lt. Gen. Dhillon.

Security forces have received information about the movement of this Jaish module in the past four days. Saifullah, one of the activists of this module, was killed Wednesday during a meeting in Tral.

The module was in contact with five Jaish men, arrested here earlier this month, for a grenade attack. Lieutenant-General Dhillon said that Yasir had a supervisory role in the Pulwama terrorist attack on February 14. “He was an IED expert and would coordinate with activists across the border,” he said.

According to police records, Yasir had a history of terrorist activities since 2016 and operated as a commander of the JeM in the region. Several cases of terrorist activities and civil atrocities have been recorded against him.

With the elimination of this JeM module, all Jaish management has been eliminated from Kashmir. IG police said that of the 125 activists active in southern Kashmir, the majority of them were locals. “In 2020, many operations were carried out in southern Kashmir and several activists were eliminated,” said IG Kashmir.

Incriminating documents, including weapons and ammunition, recovered from the meeting site were recorded in the files to probe their complicity in other terrorist activities, said a statement.

