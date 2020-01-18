Jaime Botin: billionaire convicted of trying to smuggle Picasso from Spain to London

A Spanish billionaire and former vice president of the country’s largest bank, Santander, has been sentenced to prison and fined $ 48 million for trying to smuggle a Picasso painting abroad.

Jaime Botin, 83, allegedly planned to sell the painting, which was declared a national treasure in Spain, at an auction in London, prosecutors said.

The painter’s work, entitled “Head of a young woman”, was seized from his yacht in Corsica, France, in 2015.

Botin was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being convicted of “contraband of cultural property” and forced to quit work.

The strict patrimonial laws of Spain establish that any work of art of more than 100 years and considered culturally significant can be considered a national treasure.

This state obliges owners to obtain a permit before they are allowed to take work out of the country.

Botin was denied a permit for Picasso in 2012, after he authorized the British auction house Christie’s to request an export permit from Madrid to London.

According to reports, in 2015, Botin ordered his driver to drive the painting from Madrid to Valencia, where his yacht was moored and headed to Corsica.

The captain of the yacht omitted the painting of the list of works of art on board and Botin organized a private jet to take the works of art from Corsica to Geneva, Bloomberg reported.

But French police inspected the yacht after receiving a notification that the banker had requested a permit to transport the painting and found it wrapped in the captain’s cabin.

According to the local news site El Confidencial, the banker argued that art had only been to Spain on some occasions, including his daughter’s wedding and to frame again.

He added that he intended to take him to Geneva for safekeeping and not auction him in London.

But the judge ruled against him, saying: “Despite being fully aware of the administrative ban, the defendant transferred the painting to (his yacht), docked in Valencia, with the purpose of removing (the painting) from Spain.”

Picasso painted “The head of a young woman” in the early 1900s at the age of 24 during his Gosol period, before Cubism.

It is worth an estimated £ 22 million and Botin acquired it in 1977 in London. The piece has been delivered to the Reina Sofía art museum in Madrid, where it will reside until the authorities decide where to assign it.

It is unlikely that he will have to serve a sentence in jail, since criminals for the first time in Spain often save prison for non-violent crimes with sentences of less than two years.

