Jai Sharma killed Graham in Emmerdale?

Could Jai be the killer? (Image: ITV)

There is an exciting murder mystery reserved for Emmerdale fans this week, as Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) will be killed by one of his several enemies.

Each episode will show different characters that will have a final confrontation with Graham and by the end of the week, viewers will discover who hits the deadly blow.

Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) is one of the suspects in the history of Who Killed Graham.

With his drug habit raising his ugly head, this is what we know about whether the troubled father killed Graham or not.

Jai Sharma killed Graham Foster?

The tension between Graham and Jai increased shortly after the former discovered the cocaine problem caused by stress.

In the next scenes, Jai will return to drugs and crash into Graham’s car under his influence.

Graham will tell Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and this will mark the end of her relationship with Jai.

Graham discovered Jai’s cocaine problem (Image: ITV)

A livid Jai will come to revenge against Graham, saying: ‘I am tired of seeing him walk as he is in charge, seeing him lead the people, ruining people’s lives. Why did he have to tell Laurel what he had done? Why do you do that to me I finally found my happiness and he destroyed it.

‘Now I am alone, again. He hasn’t left me anything and for that, he has to pay. “

The show’s head, Laura Shaw, warned Metro.co.uk that Jai will launch a “drug-driven madness, bent on revenge.”

But is Jai willing to bend down enough to kill a man?

Time will only tell.

On the issue of who Graham’s killer could be, Laura told us that “it could be anyone.”

She added: ‘Upon reaching the big week, it could literally be anyone. It’s always exciting when we get out of our usual storytelling style and this is one of the most exciting weeks I’ve worked on.

“I can reveal that by the end of the week, the audience will discover who the murderer is, but it is safe to say that it will have repercussions for the entire village as we move towards 2020. They will know on Friday.”

So far this week, Emmerdale has explored the probability that both Kim Tate and Al Chapman are Graham’s killers, and the week has more suspects to analyze, including Charity, Andrea and Marlon.

Emmerdale is next tonight at 7pm on ITV.

