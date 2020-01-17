Jai Mummy Di Movie Rating: 2/5 stars (2 stars)

Star Cast: Sunny Singh, Sonnali Seygall, Supriya Pathak, Poonam Dhillon

directed by: Navjot Gulati

Jai Mummy Di Movie Review OUT! Loss of the brain is the viewer’s responsibility

What is good: Duration of film

What is wrong: The duration of the film and everything

Loo Break: Nothing better than that!

Watch or not? Skip it completely, not just in theaters, but on any device you watch your movies on

User rating:

The story, if any, is about two neighboring families who have been at war with each other forever. Puneet (Sunny Singh) and Saanjh (Sonnalli Seygall) are featured on the opening scene, but soon we see them laughing at their school. He notes how they pretend to fight just because their mothers can’t face each other.

They try to plan something and profess their love for mothers, but they face some obstacles. They then opt for a marriage, but they do not do so because of their “hriday-parivartan”. They decide to marry as they wish, but they still love each other. All this while you want them to be put together so the movie ends and warns the spoiler.

Jai Mummy Di Movie Review OUT! Loss of the brain is the viewer’s responsibility

Review of Jai Mummy Di: Script Analysis

Navjot Gulati wrote this story, which is suitable for a one-line story, but the story is scattered. Characters just jump out of the talk without compelling reasons. You have nothing to do with Alok Nath who has nothing to add to the already clueless story.

From uncles struggling over (or spraying) butter chicken to the name of Sunny Singh as Indian Technology College, things are witnessing pure integrity. The story, even for one minute, is trying to make some sense. The couple decides to bind each other forever, because they hear how they see how “marriages are not successful”.

Review of Jai Mummy Di: Star Power

Sunny Singh is just as lost as Ujda Chaman’s last flick. He makes such characters stereotyped and it is not a good sign for an actor who could do really well. In his attempts, he was very un dimensional and he did not have much chance.

Sonnalli Seygall ham whole. She looks beautiful, but that’s about it. Either exaggerating or exaggerating, there is no single fine line in the middle. Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon, who were supposed to be the titular characters of the film, did not gain a single remarkable moment. It is a sin that takes this character into play and does not give them space to perform.

Review of Jai Mummy Di: Direction, Music

As the story continues, Navjot Gulati is moving from bad to bad. It is supported by several entertaining dialogues and moments, but in the long run it does not work at all. Even in 105 minutes the film is stretched and this is the biggest loss of Gulati. He also spoils (by his story) the main reason for the war of mummies by naively winning.

Mummy Nu Pasand and Lambhorgini are the most restored songs with so many songs that I couldn’t count on at all. The background of Hitesh Sonik in the background is loud from the word go. Uses some YouTube video audio effects that aren’t interested in scenes.

Review of Jai Mummy Di: The Last Word

Everyone said and did, Jai Mummy Di is good and bad for the same reason – it’s duration. Good because it’s short and ultimately less torture, bad, because even when it’s boring.

Two stars!

Jai Mummy Di Trailer

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kc3SXIN3620 (/ embed)

Jai Mummy Di released January 17, 2020.

Tell us about your Jai Mummy Di experience.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!