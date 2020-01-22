Jaguars plan to hire ex-Redskins-HC Jay Gruden as an offensive coordinator

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sport

Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly planning to appoint former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden as the team’s new offensive coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Gruden had a job interview this weekend with former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as potential candidates for Doug Marrone’s employees. Ultimately, Jacksonville found Gruden appropriate and both sides are now entering into a contract.

The Jaguars parted ways with former offensive coordinator John DeFilippo this season. Jacksonville saw the opportunity to take advantage of a high-profile offensive market and took a close look at Gruden.

While Gruden set a 35:49 record with the Redskins, he often had to deal with a squad that lacked explosive talent. He is still recognized across the league for his offensive mind and has a tradition of bringing creativity to his offense.

Gruden lands in Jacksonville with an exciting, young talent core to work with. Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew shone during the 2019 season and second-year receiver DJ Chark has had a season of 1,000 yards. He could use even more talented skill players if the jaguars put one of their first round picks on a receiver.