Jaguars hire former Giants HC Ben McAdoo as quarterback coach

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sport

After a two-year break from the NFL, former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo returns to the sidelines in 2020. McAdoo is reportedly joining the Jacksonville Jaguars as the team’s quarterbacks coach, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

The 42-year-old interviewed this offseason with Jacksonville for their offensive coordinator position, which went to former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. Now the former NFC East coaches will work with the Jaguars to get the most out of quarterback Gardner Minshew.

McAdoo served as Mike McCarthy’s staff with the Green Bay Packers from 2006-’13 before joining the Giants as an offensive coordinator in 2014. New York became the head coach of New York in 2016 and became 11-5 in his first season, but became fired after a 2-10 record in 2017. McAdoo also met the Browns this offseason and interviewed for a spot with Kliff Kingsbury employees in 2019.

Given his work with future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Eli Manning, the Jaguars hope that his experience can help Minshew take the next step in his career.