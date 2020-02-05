Jaguars fans make a petition to fight against home games in London

Douglas DeFelice-VS TODAY Sport

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Tuesday that they would play two home games in London next season. While owner Shad Khan is making even greater efforts to expand the team abroad, Jaguars fans are now fighting back with a petition to hold their home games in Jacksonville.

In an effort to unite the Jacksonville community and Jaguars fans, the “Duval Coalition” was created to provide fans and local businesses with a platform to make their voices heard. In its efforts, the coalition wants to ensure that the community and the fans are firmly supported and their voices heard.

More than 2,600 fans and more than 100 local companies have already signed the petition on duvalcoalition.com. Together they send a collective message to Shad Khan that they are opposed to home games being removed from the city.

The Jaguars started playing a home game in London every year since 2013. The property now becomes the first NFL team to play two games in London in the same season.

Khan certainly acknowledges that Jacksonville was 22nd on average last season and finished 25th in percentage of tickets sold (93%). In the meantime, more than 80,000 fans attended each Jaguars game at Wembley Stadium since the team moved a home game to London.

Although credit can go to these vocal fans and local companies for coming together to make their voices heard, Khan seems likely to follow the smarter business decision and continue to expand the reach of the team abroad.