Jagan Govt only wastes public money through 3-capital relocation, enjoying Vendetta Politics: Naidu

Amaravati: Former Prime Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu said that the government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to waste public money in the name of developing three capital cities in the state and only surrendering to vendetta politics.

Naidu, who spoke to reporters at his party office in Mangalagiri on Monday, said that the concept of three capitals has not been successful in any part of the world.

He said that the YSR Congress Party’s government plan to develop Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, Amaravati as the legislative capital and Kurnool as the judicial headquarters would only lead to huge wastage of government money.

“The three-headed formula has been successful everywhere. Only South Africa had three capitals and there too the prime minister decided to move all the most important work to one place. In our state it is a very expensive proposal. We have to increase the salaries of employees. This government does not think about the time and costs that would be incurred if it continued its plan. Development is not only possible through decentralization of administration, “said the former CM.

He also criticized Reddy, who came to power last year during the simultaneous polls of the Assembly and Lok Sabha, for his decision not to proceed with the data center project that is worth crores from the Adani Group in Visakhapatnam.

“The project would have created so many jobs. With this the state lost an investment of Rs 79,000 crore. The same happened with the Lulu Group, which was planning to invest in the city. The government has demolished so many projects in the city, including the greenfield airport, the metro and the water network that we had initiated. Earlier, the YSRCP leaders criticized us for the land pool system that we had implemented in Amaravati. Now their government is following the same path as Visakhapatnam, “said Naidu.

He called the decision of the Reddy dispensation to move the capital of Amaravati an act of vendetta.

“If the extensive plan of the capital is followed, this would generate Rs 2 lakh crore for the state. I don’t know why the CM is so vengeful towards the farmers of Amaravati who had given their land away for business. He should instead develop Vishakhapatnam and Kurnool in a constructive way, “he added.

The TDP supremo led a protest by farmers from Amaravati who were agitating against the government’s proposal to move the capital to Vishakhapatnam.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami. (TagsToTranslate) Amaravati farmers