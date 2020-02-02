Jagan Govt accelerates 3-capital plan despite High Court Diktat

Hearing a PIL, the Supreme Court recently ordered government officials not to relocate the offices and warned them that if they did, the expenses would be charged.

File photo of YSRCP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has stepped up the plan to shift its capital functions from Amaravati to the cities of Visakhapatnam and Kurnool.

The state government issued an order on Monday to release Rs 19.73 crore funds for the construction of another block in Millennium Towers, which according to the latest reports will become the state secretariat.

Millennium Towers-A was built during the previous TDP regime. The government has now authorized the release of funds for the construction of Block-B.

The state government had recently issued orders to move the offices of the State Vigilance Commission and the Commissioner of Enquiries from Amaravati to Kurnool City, despite orders from the High Court not to move the offices.

On Monday, Amaravati farmers filed a contempt for judicial petition in the HC against the state. The HC Bench hears Tuesday’s arguments.

