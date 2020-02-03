Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Timo Werner have been illuminating a Bundesliga title race for years

On Saturday afternoon, when the rain dropped and race-goers peeed to enter the Arena Leipzig, the overflowing sports bar looked like the top of the Bundesliga table.

There was no room for maneuver and no margin of error. That was evident from the spilled pints that soaked through the floor, and while everyone nestled around the multiple TV screens to handle the 3.30 pm kick-off, they hoped there would also be spilled points – especially from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Red Bull Arena is a five minute walk away and RB Leipzig, which later in the evening co-title hopefully organizes Borussia Mönchengladbach, has the ambition to land their first top crown.

Their supporters are the ones who packed the pub and they know that Bayern and an Erling Haaland-driven Borussia Dortmund pose the greatest threat to the team of Julian Nagelsmann that is reaching their goal.

Gladbach, however, has the progressive Marco Rose at the helm and controls his high demands. There is everything to play for. There is no room for maneuver and no margin of error.

An employee of one of Europe’s best agencies describes it as “the battle between the Premier League coaches must look in the long run” and there is no contradiction.

To warm up for the showdown, the Leipzig fans are glued to Sky Sports 1, which broadcasts all the important moments of the five afternoon games.

The first massive moan comes after just eight minutes, with Robert Lewandowski breaking the defense of Mainz to let Bayern take advantage.

Disappointment flows in. The deflected shot by Jadon Sancho places Dortmund in front against 1. FC Union Berlin. Thomas Muller has added another for Hansi Flick. Oh honey, Haaland has scored. “Nor is it!” Is the call. Again. Yes again.

It is especially painful for supporters in Leipzig and the hierarchy of the club to see Haaland swim in goals for BVB given their big push for him at the end of last year.

Although the Norwegian international was Manchester United’s priority target for the January window, sources at Red Bull Salzburg had maintained the player’s decision – based on the best chance of development at his age – landed on Dortmund or worked under Nagelsmann.

Haaland chose the first, which offered better conditions, are a more popular global entity and have a track record of providing the perfect launch platform for gifted young people.

He achieved his seventh goal in just three games on Saturday – the first time a player managed to successfully confuse the defenses so often during so few games in the history of the competition.

In November, the 19-year-old was discussed in the executive rooms of both Leipzig and Dortmund as a game changer who could help break Bayern’s hegemony.

Fast forward and many believe that BVB is the best bet to do that given its transforming effect on the team.

The cost of Lucien Favre hovered Saturday to a 5-0 home win, leaving them three points behind Bayern, who won 3-1 in Mainz to go to the top.

Leipzig must now defeat Gladbach to regain first place, but they did not start well, which is welcome news for the majority of the supporters of the Bundesliga

At the end, a banner with the text “Traditionsverein seit 1900” – traditional club since 1900 – unfolds to get to the heart of the problem.

RB Leipzig, founded in May 2009 after purchasing the SSV Markranstadt playing rights, then in the fifth level of Germany, is seen as a manufactured product of Red Bull investment rather than a real football organization.

Haaland and Sancho have been in great shape (Getty)

They are considered a betrayal of the foundations of sport in the country, in particular the ability of fans to participate in the way their club is run under the 50 + 1 rule.

Gladbach fans place another flag above their first, with the mention “Keine akzeptanz” – no acceptance – for RB. Their team is also unwilling on the field. The transitions from Rose’s attacks are excellent, stifling Leipzig counters and cause their own attacks in seconds.

Alassane Plea and Jonas Hofmann give them a two-goal cushion during the break, with defensive art by Dayot Upamecano that limits a more bloated score.

Nagelsmann reacts with a double substitution and brings in Youssef Poulsen and Patrik Schick. The latter withdraws a goal after an error by Yann Sommer and Plea is sent after two yellows in quick succession. It’s all Leipzig and Christopher Nkunku shows fine feet and an excellent finish in the far corner to make them equal.

They push towards the winner, but have no more time and look up at Bayern in the table, which they follow for a point.

The Bundesliga title race currently offers an all-powerful script, but the fear is that there will be no plot twist and a predictable end: an eighth straight triumph for Germany’s superpower.

Only two teams have been crowned champions in the last decade, with Jurgen Klopp’s Dortmund in Bayern in 2011 and 2012.

Perhaps BVB or Gladbach will avert the need for this question, but although Leipzig is certainly not popular and absolutely unloved, would it really be so damaging to have a fresh face as the best in German football?

Despite all understandable and legitimate dissatisfaction with how the club came about, it is hard to deny that they are well managed, have a clear playing philosophy and a stellar exploration structure. They have also received excellent coaching in recent years.

Leipzig has also revitalized the football landscape of East Germany, which was destroyed by a systemic lack of resources and the plundering of their best talent after the reunification in 1990.

When they reached the Bundesliga in 2016-17, the club became the first in the region to participate in the top flight since Energie Cottbus relegated in 2009. And a football-passionate city, the birthplace of the German FA, cannot be misled with a good team to fall behind.

Werner feeds Leipzig’s title tax (Getty)

The record release from Leipzig to a player is the € 29.75 million that is spent on Naby Keita, which they sold to Liverpool for twice that amount.

The Guinea midfielder only signs the club to cross the € 20 million mark. Timo Werner, who has cost half of that, is expected to raise around € 60 million from the Premier League leaders and Chelsea who checked him earlier.

Scouts from English clubs have also meticulously analyzed Marcel Sabitzer, Nkunku, Ibrahima Konate and Upamecano, while a senior German official commented that the “Bundesliga is like the talent factory of the Premier League. We do the hard work, they pay the big money for it end product. “

There is quite a bit of shopping this summer on the top flight of Germany. There is a feeling in Dortmund that Sancho can be tempted to become a member of Chelsea if they secure Champions League football. Frank Lampard could do with a generation superstar to build his long-term blueprint and England’s international international is booming.

On Saturday, Sancho became the youngest player in the history of Bundesliga with 25 goals and his price tag is expected to be around € 155 million.

It is expected that Haaland will eventually end up in England, while Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen is a player every elite club has looked at forensically. At Gladbach there is a fear that Marcus Thuram, the son of the legendary Lillian, will be lured away and it would be a shock if there was no challenge to Dortmund to make Achraf Hakimi’s loan from Real Madrid permanent this summer.

The scale of talent in the Bundesliga is frightening and it tells a story of good scouting, but also the value of champion development and progressive football.

There is clearly so much more to absorb from the Bundesliga than just a fascinating title race.

