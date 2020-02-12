Jacqueline Jossa’s husband Dan Osborne never saw her at EastEnders

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

Jacqueline Jossa revealed that husband Dan Osborne did not see her at EastEnders.

The 27-year-old played the BBC One soap for eight years and won a handful of prizes for her stint as Lauren Branning.

But during an appearance on Lorraine, the reigning queen of the I’m A Celebrity jungle admitted that her Towie star had missed everything.

What exactly were you doing, honey?

She played a Mr and Mrs game for Valentine’s Day and explained that she watched more TV than the 28-year-old – with whom she shares daughters Mia and Ella.

“He didn’t even look at EastEnders when I was in it,” she cried.

Dan Osborne didn’t bother to watch Jacqueline Jossa at EastEnders (Photo: ITV)

“I would like to be,” Babe, did you see me at EastEnders tonight? “” Nah. “

A little hard, Dan …

In an attempt to clear things up, Dan added: “I don’t watch TV, I don’t watch anything. I just watch children’s movies with the kids. “

Jacqueline previously teased a possible return for her EastEnders character – who left Albert Square in 2018 to start a new life in New Zealand.

Jacqueline played for about eight years as Lauren Branning on the soap (photo: BBC)

If you do.

Speaking of a Walford comeback, she said, “Maybe one day I would never say never.

“I was thrown from a building and bumped away on a walking stick.

“She’s somewhere, she can be in New Zealand, or something like that,” she added. “I thought it was great, it was great there.”

Jacqueline and Dan share daughters Ella and Mia together (Photo: PA)

In addition to this, Jac has also been associated with a stint on Our Girl, replacing fellow soap star Michelle Keegan.

The former star of Coronation Street announced that it was giving up the role last month, trying to “pursue new roles.”

And it is claimed that the jungle queen hopes to step into her shoes.

More: EastEnders



“Jacqueline wants to replace Michelle on Our Girl and has been encouraged to go for it by her former colleague and friend Lacey,” a source told The Sun.

“And bosses at the Beeb want a regular signature and feel that the Queen Of The Jungle fits perfectly with the bill.”

We would like this to happen.

Lorraine continues on weekday mornings, at 9 AM, on ITV.





