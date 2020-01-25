Jacqueline Jossa shares her enthusiasm for EastEnders reunification

Jacqueline Jossa showed her enthusiasm for reuniting with her EastEnders castmates at the National Television Awards next week.

The actress, who played Lauren Branning on the soap, said she couldn’t wait to see her former Castmates again and hoped that they would get away with a number of awards.

The eager Jacqueline said that she had already chosen a tailored dress and had to have her nails and tan done before the ceremony on Tuesday.

After leaving EastEnders in 2018, Jacqueline will take part in the TV bash for I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Here!, Which is nominated for the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Jacqueline said she couldn’t wait to see her EastEnders friends at the NTAs

(Image: Instagram)

Despite changing loyalties, the reigning jungle queen was keen to gain support for her soap star mates.

Jacqueline was talking to fans on Instagram while she was wearing her pajamas and sitting on her living room sofa. She said to the camera: “NTAs are on Tuesday. I sorted my dress … today I did my nails and I have to tan fakes.

“I can’t wait to see the dress. It was made for me, so I’m basically Caitlyn Jenner,” she joked.

“I can’t wait to see everyone. I can’t wait to see the EastEnders property and I will see the jungle property this year.”

Jacqueline and Dan Osborne at the NTAs in 2019

(Image: PA)

Although Jacqueline left the show to pursue other projects, she said that she would never rule out a return to soap.

She told the Daily Star last year: “I think the time should be right for EastEnders – the time is not yet for me. It’s too early, I think to be honest. I don’t think Lauren Branning misses out . “

Jake Wood, who plays Father Max Branning on the screen, previously said he would like to have Jacqueline back in his pocket.

Jacqueline Jossa played alongside Jake Wood and Lorna Fitzgerald at EastEnders

(Image: BBC)

Jacqueline convinced the audience of I’m A Celeb last year

(Image: James Gourley / ITV / REX)

Speaking to Digital Spy, he said the door was always open so the mother could come back.

“Lauren wasn’t killed, obviously Max is still on the show and she has a lot of other family members. It’s like any other character that is still out there – it’s always open.

“I always thought she would return someday – it only took her some time at home to be a mother, which she did. Now I think it’s only up to her when she is ready.

“I don’t know if it is now or not, but I would like them to come back.

“I think she is a great actress and a real asset to the show. It would be great.”