Jacobs closes Fashion Week with exciting dance extravaganza

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Somehow he almost always does it, and on Tuesday designer Marc Jacobs did it again: improved his game when it came to closing New York Fashion Week with a shock of creative energy, vision and panache.

This time Jacobs’ vision included not only models (nealy 90 of them) who wore ingenious, inventive clothing, but more than 50 dancers, choreographed by the experienced contemporary dancer Karole Armitage. With the dancers and models winding, marching, and even sprinting across the huge bare wooden floor of the Park Avenue Armory and trying to figure out the audience where to look, it is no wonder that many missed the nasty surprise Jacobs threw in: a cameo runway appearance by pop star Miley Cyrus, with a black bralette and trousers and black elbow gloves and a zebra print jacket.

Jacobs, who always gets the last time slot of Fashion Week, called this show ‘Chaos and Form’.

In a printed statement to guests, he wrote that he was inspired by “the fading image of a disappearing New York that reigns – now strange and exotic in its extinction, forever mythical and chic with its beauty, promise, sparkle and grit.”

He said he wanted to create a contrast with his last show, a riot of colors and imaginative designs that ended with him turning around and dancing from the stage to “Dream a Little Dream”, sung by Mama Cass. “Contrary to last season’s flamboyance … this collection emphasizes restraint, quality of fabrics, brand and proportions, appreciates simplicity and timelessness,” he wrote.

The guests went into the dark and cavernous arsenal to find chairs around small round tables, as if they were in a night club.

The show opened with a single spotlight on the bare floor. Then came choreographer Armitage, 65, artistic director of Armitage GONE in New York. Dance that is called a ‘punk ballerina’, dressed only in black dance clothes. She soon gave the stage to a phalanx of models, the first group dressed from head to toe in one color: bright yellow or baby pink, or brown or white. They deliberately marched across the stage. A group of dancers suddenly appeared, some dressed only in underwear, with long gloves or heels.

As the models marched back and forth past the audience, the dancers wriggled and squirmed; it felt like a chaotic cityscape. The clothes gradually became more beautiful. Model Gigi Hadid appeared in a white leather suit, white ankle socks and black heels with a red cap. Karlie Kloss, supermodel and “Project Runway” judge, wore a long, slender white skirt and a white top with long sleeves.

One model wore what looked like a jumble of red ribbons on her head. There were sequined mini dresses from the 60s and a Jackie Kennedy look-alike, in a long black sequined dress with a cape and white elbow gloves. There were two striking dresses – one red, one white – that seemed to have been made only from silk roses sewn together.

Towards the end of the performance, the dancers flocked into the crowd, turning and turning between the tables. In the meantime, the models gathered in a line across the stage. Jacobs suddenly appeared behind them and pushed his way through two models to look at the audience.

And then he didn’t dance or spin. He simply stamped his right foot and the lights went out.

