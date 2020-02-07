Jackson Wang from Got7 becomes part of Adidas’ new campaign film: News: KpopStarz

GOT7’s Jackson gave off its unique charm when it appeared on the campaign film of the global sports brand Adidas Originals. Jackson recently demonstrated his unusual presence by appearing in the new adidas “Change Is a Team Sport” campaign film, which currently serves as an advertising model.

Jonah Hill, a world-famous actor and film director, producer of Adidas Film, made headlines with his colorful line-up with a host of celebrities from around the world, including musician Farrell Williams, actor Yara Shahidi and Premier League footballer Paul Pogba .

Jackson is the only Asian male artist who comes with foreign stars. He appeared in training suits with self-help groups in various fields, showing off his excellent appearance. “GOT7 member Jackson has appeared alongside several international superstars such as Ferrell Williams,” said American magazine Teen Vogue, referring to the release of the film at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The K-pop idol confirms its reputation as a global fashionista and constantly receives calls from well-known foreign brands. He showed off his unique charm by working as a goodwill ambassador for Armani perfume, a brand image icon for FENDI and a model for JUSTE CLOU, which stands for Cartier.

Jackson is also expanding his musical status as a solo artist. The solo album “Mirrors”, released in October last year, was remarkable and finished in 32nd place on the Billboard 200.

“Mirrors” also did well in other Billboard charts. It was number 2 in the Billboard Albums sales chart and number 3 in the Billboard Digital Albums chart. He also stood out in the artist-related Billboard map. He was at the top of the Billboard Emerging Artist Chart and became 39th on the Billboard Artist 100.

The worldwide movements of the singer have attracted attention early. Last year it also became number 1 on the trending sites with “FENDI MAN”, where he collaborated with a luxury fashion brand. It also showed its broad musical spectrum through collaboration with rapper Rich Brian, who is affiliated with the American hip-hop label ’88 Rising. “He also conquered the top of the Chinese music site QQ Music Chart with his first solo song” Papillon “and his second single” OK “that was released last year.

Recently he had also proven his local popularity by winning the “Boys of the Year” prize at the Weibo Awards. Jackson, who attended the award ceremony, was dressed in a completely black suit and climbed on the red carpet, drew attention and responded to the audience on site. During the “2019 Weibo Night” (2019 WEIBO AWARDS CEREMONY) held in Beijing while he captured the trophy of the year.

Weibo Night is a prize-giving ceremony in which Weibo, the largest SNS in China, invites a star who has appeared in the course of the year to award the prize. Jackson won the “Weibo Popular Artist Award” in “The Night of Weibo 2019” and was named “Original Musician of the Year” last year, before he again earned the award.

