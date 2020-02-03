Jackie Shroff was always part of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, not a recent addition

Reports appeared on Saturday in certain sections of the media when Jackie Shroff turned 63, they suggested that birthday boyfriend Jackie Shroff had been added to Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi cast almost as a birthday present. But the fact is that Jackie was always part of the cast of Sooryavanshi. “He plays an important role. Jackie was chosen from the beginning. It is not a last minute addition. Akshay Kumar and Jackie have known each other for years. Akshay’s mother-in-law, Dimple Kapadia, is one of Jackie’s closest friends. The couple has made several films together. Interestingly, Akshay and Jackie have never worked together so far, “says the source.

Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff

Shedding light on Jackie’s character, the source says: “Jackie will make a special appearance at a key point in the movie. He will make a dramatic revelation that will change the course of the story.” Speaking about his role, Jackie says: “I have worked many times with Rohit’s father, the great action director Shetty. Now working with Rohit … it feels like a complete circle. I’ve always liked Rohit’s cinema.”

Jackie shroff

Jackie spent his birthday with his wife Ayesha, his son Tiger and his daughter Krishna. Jackie’s daughter, Krishna, says: “Dad’s birthday was very discreet. The whole day the family was together. We went to one of our favorite restaurants in Mumbai: China House at the Grand Hyatt. It was really nice because the four didn’t we spend time together so often. ” Adds Jackie: “Being with my family is the best thing I can think of. My wife and my bachchas are my world. Any day we spend together is a birthday for me.”

.