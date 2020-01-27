When Tiger Shroff was ready to debut, producer Sajid Nadiadwala had offered him a remake of Subhash Ghai’s Hero, the film that launched Jackie’s celebrity career. Tiger humbly declined the tempting offer. He said to me, “How can I make my father’s film, and that also his most emblematic film? Daddy’s fans will kill me with unflattering comparisons. Until last year, Tiger had even refused to share screen space with his father, arguing that he had to become much more confident about his abilities before agreeing to work with him.

Now Tiger has finally faced the camera with his father. In what can be considered a historic movement, Jackie Shroff and his son Tiger will share screen space as father and son in Baaghi 3. Speaking about the experience of working with his son, Jackie says: “I can’t explain the feeling with words. When I saw the sincerity of my son’s performance, I felt complete as a human being and as a parent. This is the first time I have watched my son at work. Believe me, I have never been half as focused and dedicated as him. “

Tiger Shroff is a big fan of his father Jackie Shroff. He has watched all of his father’s films, some on several occasions. “My favorite was Shiva Ka Insaaf where my father played a 3D superhero. As a child, I watched this film on videotape again and again until I knew every word of the dialogue.”

Now Tiger has another favorite. “I love her role in Bharat. It’s so much like her real life, passionate and wholehearted, would do anything for the family. Tiger loved the film, Salman and his father in Bharat.

.