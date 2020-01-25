Jack Fincham's baby's mother revealed after the baby's surprise announcement

Jack Fincham revealed that he and Casey have known each other for 10 years (Image: Instagram)

It has been revealed that the mother of the baby of former Love Island star Jack Fincham is Casey Ranger, with whom Jack had a brief affair after separating from Dani Dyer.

Jack shared the news with fans from nowhere, announcing that his daughter, Blossom Fincham, was born on Friday.

He did not name his son’s mother, but since then he has confirmed that the identity of the child’s mother is Casey.

Jack explained: ‘Me and Casey got together when we were both single. It was a dizzying romance and shortly afterwards he had the surprising news that she was waiting for what we were both on the moon.

“It didn’t work romantically for us, however, as I said earlier, we are still great friends and have been for about 10 years,” he told The Sun.

He added: “Casey has been amazing throughout this process and could not have asked for a better person to be co-father of our beautiful daughter Blossom.”

A source also told the newspaper: ‘Jack and Casey are already in love; They didn’t plan this birth, but as soon as Casey found out she was pregnant, they couldn’t wait to be parents.

“They are already shattered but they love every second of this adventure.”

Casey, 29, is a health compliance officer, and the couple is not currently dating, but shares parenting responsibilities.

Jack had surprised fans when he revealed the news on Instagram on Saturday morning, posting a picture of him with baby Blossom after keeping the pregnancy a secret.

He told his followers: “Normally I am a very open book and I share most of my life on my social networks. This blessing I chose not to do.

‘I am a normal geeza, who went to a television show, which throws you directly into the eyes of the public … for which I will always be grateful.

‘However, I knew for myself that I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever.

“Without a doubt, this is the best thing that has happened to me and what they say is true, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other.”

He added: ‘I want to thank my family and friends for their continued support, also to the mother of my child, who has been totally INCREDIBLE at all times.

‘Although we are not together, we are great friends, as we have been for many years and our priority is to be parents of our beautiful girl. Both mom and baby are very good.

Now I am a proud father of a healthy girl, Blossom Fincham, who was born 8lb 2oz on January 24, 2020 ’





