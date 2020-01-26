Jack Fincham of Love Island announces the birth of a girl

Former Love Island winner Jack Fincham has revealed that he has become a girl’s father.

Fincham made his surprise announcement on Instagram, explaining that while he is usually open about his life on social networks, he chose to keep “this blessing” secret.

“Normally I am a very open book and I share most of my life on my social networks. This blessing I chose not to do,” he wrote.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

“I am simply a normal geeza, who attended a television program, which throws you directly into the eyes of the public … for which I will always be grateful.”

The 28-year-old said he knew he needed “personal time” to prepare for the responsibility of becoming a father.

The reality show star described her daughter’s arrival as “the best thing that has happened to her,” and added “the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other.”

“I want to thank my family and friends for their continued support, also to the mother of my child, who has been totally INCREDIBLE at all times,” he said.

see more

While Fincham did not reveal the identity of his daughter’s mother, he informed his 2.2 million Instagram followers about his daughter’s name: Blossom Fincham.

The former stationary seller has been flooded with congratulatory messages, including several of Love Island’s contestants.

“Omg, this is amazing,” wrote reality television star Rosie Williams. “Congratulations Jack! Very happy for you! Give him a kiss from me.

“I’m going to make a third comment, I’m so excited for you,” said Dr. Alex George. “Anything you, mom or baby need companion just let me know.”

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/11 Shaughna Philliips, 25

Shaugna is a London democratic services officer. She describes herself as “talkative, funny and intelligent,” and adds: “When you hear me talk about certain things, you will be surprised. I also like to keep up with everyone.” His celebrity crush is Jack Fincham, while his ideal man is “tall, dark and handsome.”

2/11 Sophie Piper, 21

Medical PA Sophie is a native of Essex and is excited to spend time in the village. Her favorite celebrity is Anthony Joshua, she describes herself as “kind, funny and energetic.”

3/11 Leanne Amaning, 22

Leanne is a London customer service advisor. She describes herself as “funny” and is looking for love, but believes that she will need to learn to be more open while in the villa. His celebrity crush is Gerard Butler.

4/11 Eve and Jess Gale, 20

Eve and Jess are twins who are currently studying and working as VIP hostesses in London. Both say they are safe and easy to carry, and both choose Anthony Joshua as their celebrity crush.

5/11 Paige Turley, 22 years old

Singer Paige comes from West Lothian and is a “natural flirt.” She comes from a small town where everyone knows everyone, so she is looking for someone with a “different mindset.” His celebrity crush is Tom Hardy.

6/11 Siânnise Fudge, 25

Siânnise is a beauty consultant from Bristol who has “quite” experience with men, and knows what she is looking for. She describes herself as “daring and fun,” and her celebrity crush is Anthony Joshua or Ninety Leonardo DiCaprio.

7/11 Connor Durman, 25

The Conor coffee bean seller comes from Brighton, but has been living in Australia for the past four years. He has had two great relationships, “one good and one bad.” His celebrity crush is Maya Jama.

8/11 Mike Boateng, 24

Police officer Mike believes that his lovely nature will attract attention in the villa. His mother expects him to meet someone and move out of his house. In love with the celebrity? Beyonce and Rihanna.

September 11 Callum Jones, 23

Callum is a Manchester scaffolding that claims to have “builders jokes”, whatever it is. He is “a cheeky guy” but with his feet on the ground too. His celebrity crush is Megan Fox.

11/10 Nas Majeed, 23

The graduate and sports science builder Nas claims to be different from the boys who have been in the program before. He describes himself as “funny, caring and considerate, a complete person.” His crush is Aladdin’s star, Naomi Scott.

11/11 Ollie Williams, 23

Ollie owns a farm and heir to the Lanhydrock farm in Cornwall. He claims to be an “alpha male” but hopes to be “the target of all jokes.” He is a confessed attention seeker who carries his emotions in his sleeve. His celebrity crush is Lily James.

1/11 Shaughna Philliips, 25

Shaugna is a London democratic services officer. She describes herself as “talkative, funny and intelligent,” and adds: “When you hear me talk about certain things, you will be surprised. I also like to keep up with everyone.” His celebrity crush is Jack Fincham, while his ideal man is “tall, dark and handsome.”

2/11 Sophie Piper, 21

Medical PA Sophie is a native of Essex and is excited to spend time in the village. Her favorite celebrity is Anthony Joshua, she describes herself as “kind, funny and energetic.”

3/11 Leanne Amaning, 22

Leanne is a London customer service advisor. She describes herself as “funny” and is looking for love, but believes that she will need to learn to be more open while in the villa. His celebrity crush is Gerard Butler.

4/11 Eve and Jess Gale, 20

Eve and Jess are twins who are currently studying and working as VIP hostesses in London. Both say they are safe and easy to carry, and both choose Anthony Joshua as their celebrity crush.

5/11 Paige Turley, 22 years old

Singer Paige comes from West Lothian and is a “natural flirt.” She comes from a small town where everyone knows everyone, so she is looking for someone with a “different mindset.” His celebrity crush is Tom Hardy.

6/11 Siânnise Fudge, 25

Siânnise is a beauty consultant from Bristol who has “quite” experience with men, and knows what she is looking for. She describes herself as “daring and fun,” and her celebrity crush is Anthony Joshua or Ninety Leonardo DiCaprio.

7/11 Connor Durman, 25

The Conor coffee bean seller comes from Brighton, but has been living in Australia for the past four years. He has had two great relationships, “one good and one bad.” His celebrity crush is Maya Jama.

8/11 Mike Boateng, 24

Police officer Mike believes that his lovely nature will attract attention in the villa. His mother expects him to meet someone and move out of his house. In love with the celebrity? Beyonce and Rihanna.

September 11 Callum Jones, 23

Callum is a Manchester scaffolding that claims to have “builders jokes”, whatever it is. He is “a cheeky guy” but with his feet on the ground too. His celebrity crush is Megan Fox.

11/10 Nas Majeed, 23

The graduate and sports science builder Nas claims to be different from the boys who have been in the program before. He describes himself as “funny, caring and considerate, a complete person.” His crush is Aladdin’s star, Naomi Scott.

11/11 Ollie Williams, 23

Ollie owns a farm and heir to the Lanhydrock farm in Cornwall. He claims to be an “alpha male” but hopes to be “the target of all jokes.” He is a confessed attention seeker who carries his emotions in his sleeve. His celebrity crush is Lily James.

Fincham won the 2018 Love Island series with Dani Dyer, and received a joint cash prize of £ 50,000.

The couple remained together about eight months after the end of the program, announcing their separation in April 2019.

.