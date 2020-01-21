Jack Daniel's starts charitable art auction in collaboration with art, beats and lyrics

Jack Daniels returns to a great extent. After a financial donation to support the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) in December, the brand just started an online auction to celebrate the 15th anniversary of art, beats and lyrics (AB + L). The highest bidder can take an original AB + L piece from Dwayne “Dubelyoo” Wright of Cult Creative with them.

“We are excited to continue supporting NMAAM with an online art auction – $ 15,000 in honor of 15 years,” said Keenan Harris, Brown-Forman’s senior multicultural marketing manager. “The ability to bring these units together on one platform helps promote and advance the true artistic culture that we at Jack Daniel have always valued.”

Art, Beats + Lyrics is a travel culture experience that combines urban art and hip-hop in big cities like Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, DC and others. AB + L is alive in the 15th year of its existence and expands its history of merging art and hip-hop into NMAAM, a global music destination.

“Radio City 2” should be the heart of the installation in the current AB + L exhibition and travel tour. It’s available today for virtual bids until February 14th. All proceeds will go to the opening of the NMAAM in 2020.

