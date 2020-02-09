Jaanu Movie Review: Samantha’s movie is lovely but it’s not a patch in 96

Rating: *** (3 stars)

Vijay Sethupathi is exceptionally experimental and anti-traditional in his choice of roles. You can play a spiteful lover as easily as a guilt-free transgender. One of his best films in recent times is ’96, a college union drama that describes the emotional regret of two people in love who could have been together if circumstances had not conspired against them. In fact, the fabric of the fragile plot depends on a plot point where the script diligently creates a misunderstanding to separate the birds from love at school.

Although Jaanu is a worthy, capable and stable remake, I wonder what the need was to do it in a new language because the language that the two could have been life partners is universal. At one point in the narration, Shrawanand (boldly assuming the incomparable performance of Vijay Sethupathi in the original Tamil) tells Samantha (who replaces Trisha with more than enough conviction): “Your mother kept you in her womb for ten months (yes, she was a late baby). What about me? I’ve kept you in my heart all my life. “

This line, I think, is too self-complacent for the type of taciturn and inexpressive character that Shrawanand plays. The beauty of her relationship with Samantha lies in her inability to express her feelings in words. The closeness between the couple is felt more in the spaces between the sentences than in their verbal exchanges. I would never make such a complete comment about the heart. I’d rather let your heart explode with a tacit burning,

Sensibly, the Telugu remake adheres closely to the original Tamil in the mood, taste and tempo, fueling the central relationship with a lot of time shared between the main couple who talks about their shared past and not shared to realize slowly how much they lost each other when they weren’t together.

The teenage version of the characters of Shrawanand and Samantha are played by two younger actors who resemble their previous version, and are also good at their work. Jaanu may not have the level of commitment of Vijay Sethupathi to take him to the peaks of greatness that reached 96. But the new version is well assembled and skillfully packaged. It will not attract those who have seen the original. But for those who are new to this strange but moving saga of lost and recovered love, Jaanu will fill the empty places of his heart with a painful nostalgia.

