J. Lo has made Dave horny, can he sue the NFL for $ 867 trillion?

Dave Daubenmire is angry.

All he wanted was to watch huge young men in tight pants teasing each other. Instead, Fox decided to put his immortal soul at risk.

He has been called “America’s Most Christian Soccer Coach,” but the world’s most annoying Christian would be just as accurate. Daubenmire, or “Coach Dave” as he calls himself, was a public high school teacher and soccer coach in Ohio until the 1990s when the ACLU sued him for constantly preaching Christian theology to his players. After this terrible case of frivolous litigation – so frivolous that it didn’t even cost billions of dollars – Coach Dave left the apprenticeship to found Pass the Salt Ministries to “unite, organize, and mobilize the army of God.” Most of his approach to this task seems to be scolding articles, videos, and personal motivational speeches.

But last week he raised his chatter to an art form with a flow of anger that was so intense and beautiful that it was only divinely inspired. In a live stream Monday morning, just a few hours after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV, Coach Dave had already developed a steam he could hardly believe – alternating between a tone of stoic scholarship and rapture deafening denunciation during his one-hour speech.

“You didn’t tell me … You didn’t tell me there would be step shots!” (Emphasis is our own … but he is seriously spending half of the video shout.)

The “Crotch Shots” phenomenon is of particular interest to Coach Dave, who wears a baseball cap with an embroidered cross on the front while he preaches – also available in camouflage colors in the Coach Dave Live online shop. He speaks variously of “step shots that fly everywhere without warning” and calls Jennifer Lopez “an expert in step shots”, but he vehemently denies having seen the spectacle himself – “I didn’t see it. I can only do it I saw step shots today. “While the mid-term show staged by J. Lo and Shakira contained neither nudity nor an outline of the genitals, the apparent existence of an anatomical space between a woman’s legs seems to frighten and disturb him.

The horror … Getty Images

“Would anyone think that this is not meant to excite us?”

The idea that the network television “beamed” into our homes could contain images that could cause him to feel the urge and temptation in his nether, “itchy, restless with desire”, is not only unacceptable for Coach Dave, but also a reason for a lawsuit – “Why can’t we file a class action lawsuit, go to court and use it as evidence?” You may be wondering what possible harm Dave could blame for “Crotch Shots”, but that’s because you forget the greatest value of all: the fate of his immortal soul.

As Dave puts it, “Could I go to a courtroom and say “If I see what you put on this screen, is there a risk of a hellfire?”“If you look at it from this perspective, no amount of money can measure the profound damage that Fox and the NFL have done to him, but Dave’s proposed amount -” I want to sue them for around $ 867 trillion “- would be a good start.

Of course, some Christians could try to reassure Dave by reminding him that Jesus was preaching “to love your enemy” so as not to sue him. In her view, Christ wants Dave Fox to allow us to slap J. Lo’s ass in the face and just turn the other cheek. But Dave’s writings make it clear that he disagrees. In an article entitled “What do we teach our sons?” Dave criticized the “wussification” of modern culture and in the first paragraph asked the reader to “stop reading now if you believe that Jesus was a softie” – wise words.

Picture: J. Lo and WhoeverAP Photo / Patrick Semansky

Coach Dave knows that this Super Bowl stuff is a big deal. I’m not saying oh, that’s just a small hand grenade. If they fire missiles, I’ll do something. No, Coach Dave dives on this grenade by looking at the step shots, risking a hellfire and shouting at his fans: “They had a pole dance thing!” While his website refers to his “First Amendment Right” to force students to pray with him, Coach Dave knows that freedom of speech does not include “J. Lo and whoever” dancing sexy.

“This is discriminatory against the values ​​that I have in my house. You can’t just do that! They won’t even let you talk about homos on Facebook… You mean I can’t see it because there could be something offensive to me? They cannot! The judge just can’t say, “Well, coach, turn it off.” “Coach Dave, who clearly knows a lot about discrimination, argued against an interracial marriage elsewhere after visiting the zoo because” you don’t see eagles marrying buzzards “and” I don’t think I saw an Oriental married to a black man , “

In his article on modern masculinity, Coach Dave argues that “Scalping Injuns was a wonderful life for a young man. Today you can’t even use the name Indians” and later asks, “Is it any wonder that we have confusion in America ? “and:” Do you want your son to be taught to be nice or to be a man? ” And really, who doesn’t want their child to grow into an angry, violent bully like Coach Dave – d. H. a real man.

Good luck with your lawsuit, Dave! We are all there for you.