J.J. Watt Parodies Frozen II & Bachelor at SNL

Disney has probably never seen this coming …

Saturday Night Live contained a musical parody of Frozen II with cast member in the lead role Kate McKinnon as an out-of-the-closet Elsa, Cecily Strong as her sister Anna and J.J. Watts as Kristoff. The Texas star of Houston organized the show for the first time.

“We all know / we all know / we all know since you were tween / When you dressed as Brienne of Tarth / On three separate Halloweens / I don’t care what DIsney says / The Twitter storm is racing on,” Strong sings.

“The lack of romantic interest does not bother me,” says Elsa.

Watt’s Kristoff later debuts a new, original and rather naughty song about himself, entitled “Big and Woke” and cast member Mikey Day Olaf plays the snowman, who sports a carrot in a very inappropriate place, and asks for hugs.

“I think I’m just getting big before your eyes, Anna!” Says Olaf.

Watts also prepared a Bachelor star and pilot at SNL Peter Weber. Strong McKinnon Heidi Gardner, Aidy Bryant, Melissa Villaseñor, Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman played participants who tried to charm him.

“I know the girls told you a rumor about me and it’s true – I have brown hair,” Bryant’s character says. “But you must also know that my mouth is a vacuum hose.”

View the sketch below:

The episode also included the return of cast member Pete Davidson, which appeared in the Cold Open. He was absent from the previous show, hosted by Adam Driver.

At the end of the episode, while standing with the cast members for the broadcast, Watt paid tribute Kobe Bryant, who died last Sunday at the age of 41 in a helicopter accident, together with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people. Watt was wearing a Los Angeles Lakers jersey with the name of the NBA icon and its number – 24.

💜💛 pic.twitter.com/bQMR5v1cjo

– Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) 2 February 2020

Luke Combs was the musical guest. He played his songs “Lovin ‘on You” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart”.

(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch E! News weekdays at 7 AM and don’t miss ours 2020 Oscars: E’s Inside Guide special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.