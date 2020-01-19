Roommates, it’s safe to say that most of us missed the days of the 90s and early 2000s when R&B reigned supreme and produced some of the greatest albums of all time. Jagged Edge is responsible for one of those albums – and their career-defining body of work turns 20 years old today, the group’s second album “J.E. Heartbreaking.”

Already releasing a gold-selling album, “A Jagged Era,” the band Jagged Edge returns to the tight R&B music scene with their follow-up album to succeed. Released on January 18, 2000, “JE The Heartbreak” was named in honor of the New Edition group’s major influence, with the 1988 album entitled “Heart Break.” Jagged Edge’s release achieved the RIAA double-platinum certification. status.

The album featured five hits, including “Keys To The Range,” which was on the soundtrack to Omar Epps’ 1999 film “Too Deep,” “You Can’t Love Him,” “Let’s Get Married” and the its famous remix and its final single, “Promise.”

At the time the album was released, Jagged Edge had high hopes for the project, saying:

“When you think of the 80s, you think of the New Edition and Michael Jackson. When you think of the 2000s, we want you to think of Jagged Edge. We felt like we were the best that made it at that time.”

Jagged Edge has had many other albums since the release of “JE Emotional,” but that album easily contained the biggest hits group — and some of the most memorable songs of R&B in the genre. Happy anniversary!

Roommates, what are your thoughts?

