J. Crew turned to an executive from another struggling brand, Victoria’s Secret, to lead his turnaround. Jan Singer will become the new CEO of J. Crew, the company announced on Tuesday.

The singer became general manager of Victoria’s Secret in 2016, but left the company in 2018 amid declining sales and competition from online lingerie brands. Singer, 55, was also CEO of Spanx and held management positions at Nike and other retailers.

Despite declining sales to Victoria’s Secret, J. Crew said in a statement “Singer’s considerable experience in creating global consumer brands and leading consumers and retailers.”

J.Crew has been looking for a permanent CEO since 2018 when former CEO Jim Brett, a West Elm native, resigned from his job less than two years ago.

Brett left the company because of a disagreement with the board of directors over how to “grow” J. Crew. He had signed an agreement to sell on Amazon and distance J. Crew from his traditional preppy image.

J. Crew has approximately $ 1.7 billion in debt, largely due to a leveraged buyout in 2011. In the first nine months of 2019, sales of J. Crew decreased by 5% .

In November, J. Crew had 190 stores and 172 outlet stores.

In September, J. Crew announced plans to relocate Madewell, his fast-growing denim brand, to a separate public company.

“As J.Crew continues to struggle, Madewell has become the jewel in the crown, accounting for the majority of the profits,” said Raya Sokolyanska, senior analyst at Moody’s at the time.

A successful IPO at Madewell could help J Crew pay off a “significant portion” of his debt, she said.

It will soon be Singer’s problem to solve.