J. Cole, Naturi Naughton, Ryan Coogler and more to attend MLK NOW

The biggest names in pop culture and politics come to New York to honor Dr. Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. at MLK NOW.

The event takes place annually and uses the powerful effects of art to initiate dialogues on issues that are most important to the black community. J. Cole, Naturi Naughton, Ryan Coogler, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Marshawn Lynch, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the New York Times 1619 project, are featured this year.

The event takes place from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the historic Riverside Church in Harlem. In the church Dr. King made his famous speech “Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break the Silence” in 1967, during which he criticized the war, campaigned for economic justice and campaigned for the fight against domestic poverty. With performances, speeches and artistic performances, MLK NOW aims to inspire people of all ages and incomes to bring about noticeable changes in their communities that are motivated by love, compassion and friendliness.

Martin Luther King (1929-68). American black civil rights activist. Murdered, allegedly by James Earl Ray. (Photo by: Photo12 / UIG via Getty Images)

Tickets are free to the public and available at https://mlknow2020.eventbrite.com. Spend your day at work learning how to give your fellow human beings opportunities and resources to thrive.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJtr8HXwsEs

Can’t you make it? The event will also be broadcast via live stream.

