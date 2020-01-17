Photo by Jonathan Manion

J. Coles Dreamville has posted a deluxe version of the label’s 2019 Revenge of the Dreamers III project.

Revenge of the Dreamers III: Director’s Cut contains 12 new songs, including tracks by Ari Lennox, EARTHGANG, Vince Staples and 6LACK. It also comes with 18 previously released songs.

Nicole Bus – “Rain”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5YwghNRXCI [/ embed]

The singer Nicole Bus delivered the video for her piano-controlled single “Rain”. With actor Will Catlett, the video shows Bus thinking about the love she lost in a diner when she visited her lover.

In a statement to the video, the singer said: “I loved making this video. In this life you do not know what you have until it is gone and I believe that this image embodies the strength of this message. “

Charlie Wilson – “Forever Valentine”

Charlie Wilson and Bruno Mars have teamed up to create Wilson’s latest album “Forever Valentine”. The single co-produced and co-written by Mars is the perfect mix of the duo’s talents.

Wilson described how the track came together and said to Billboard: “I had so much fun with this record. We talked about the mood of the song for a while, did a chorus and then didn’t see each other for a while. Then we went out on the street together. “

They both performed at London’s Hyde Park Festival in 2018, and Wilson also played select dates later in the year on the final leg of the 24K Magic World Tour on Mars.

“We sing every day at lunchtime as we deepen the song,” added Wilson. “Bruno is a cracker; high energy like me on stage. We talk about it all the time because we have a lot of admiration and respect for each other. It’s a nice thing when two people have such a connection. Only great things can come of it. “

Missy Elliott – “Why I Still Love You”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mAKYa3yu0g [/ embed]

Missy Elliott’s time travels in the latest video for her single “Why I Still Love You”. When traveling through the 60s, 70s and 80s, the rapper producer doesn’t seem to be able to get over a bad lover.

The video also shows singer Monica as a mother, who leads her daughter through the Museum of All Things, Missy.

Da Killa Cake – “Luv Me Nots”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9EVqqm8Duo [/ embed]

Cakes Da Killa brings the house track “Luv Me Nots” to life with a video that offers an insight into the nightlife of New York City. Directed by Ohoto, the video is a sensual, neon-rich excursion into queer nightlife. Cakes describes it as “a view of queer nightlife from a grown and sexy perspective”.

He said to The Fader: “The backdrop, a neon-lined Brooklyn bar with a dance floor covered in fog, is the perfect stage for lusty behavior after the sun sets. This is my first picture in a long time and a look at what I’m working on for my second album in 2020. “

DVSN – “A Muse”

R&B duo dvsn, singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, have released a new single, “A Muse”, which is due to appear on their third studio album.

Daley shared some information about the upcoming album during an interview with Billboard last year and described it as “lifestyle music”.

“This is probably the place where people feel that it matters to them – even outside the bedroom. The first and second albums were more suitable for the night. This is the lifestyle music for every day. We are just as excited and worried as everyone else out there. When it’s done, we’ll let everyone know. “

Divide :

TOPICS: The playlist Charlie Wilson Dreamville dvsn Missy Elliot