iZombie star Andrew Caldwell is said to be the newest actor to join Keanu Reeves ’Neo in The Matrix 4.

The cast of Matrix 4 is starting to become definitive with a number of important names in the film because the sequel production is already underway. Deadline now reports that Keanu Reeves ’The Matrix 4 has now added Andrew Caldwell in an undisclosed role.

Andrew Caldwell is best known for his role as Harley Johns on the iZombie of The CW. Andrew Caldwell also starred in Henry Danger, Hunt, College and appeared in the first Transformers film.

Who do you think iZombie star Andrew Caldwell will play in The Matrix 4? Sound out in the comments below!

The Matrix and its two sequels together earned a total of $ 1.6 billion in the global box office. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have depicted Neo and Trinity in all three chapters of the Matrix film series, respectively, each directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski.

Directed by Lana Wachowski from a script she wrote with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchel, The Matrix 4 stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Eréndira Ibarra, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and iZombie star Andrew Caldwell.

Production on Keanu Reeves ’The Matrix 4 is said to see an early start date in 2020, with Lana Wachowski also serving as a producer alongside Grant Hill.

The Matrix 4 is expected to be released in the cinema on May 21, 2021.

Source: Deadline

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for the Batmobile from Titans has been released and it unveils various versions of the iconic vehicle from Batman.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

Do you like the appearance of the Batmobile in Titans? Which concept art version is your favorite? Leave your comment below!

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and is being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.

