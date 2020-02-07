Iyanya is on trial for alleged car theft

Ikoyi, PSFU, Lagos, has charged Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, commonly known as Iyanya, with alleged car theft.

The Nation reports that the music star was charged with an Igbosere High Court in Lagos before the Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile judiciary and numbered LD / 9024c / 2019.

Prosecutor Chukwu Agwu, a police superintendent, said that Iyanya sometimes committed the crime in September 2018.

Iyanyan was reportedly converted to be used by someone else, a black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (SUV) labeled MAVINIY with chassis and engine numbers JTEBX7FJ7EK165480 and 2TR1385954.

The vehicle belongs to Temple Management Company Ltd, which is represented in court by Ayodeji Olomojobi.

According to the public prosecutor, the offense violated Section 278 (1) (B), Section 279 (1) No. 2 and was punishable under Section 285 (10) of the criminal law of the State of Lagos in 2011.

Agwu requested the court to send the suspect to Nigerian pre-trial detention pending hearing the bail request.

Iyanya’s lawyer, Williams A., opposed the court and asked to release the musician for him, and pledged to take him to court the next time he was adjourned.

Judge Okikiolu-Ighile, who said the defense lawyer’s prayer and gave it to his lawyer, adjourned until February 27 and March 17.