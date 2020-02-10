Iwa’s surprising unveiling of the Wii at TGS 2005 has banned him

Nintendo is known as the masters of surprise; the “leaders of the left field”, so to speak. There is no known era that is better than surprising than the Wii and DS era, aided by the late President Satoru Iwata. After the poor performance of the Gamecube, Nintendo was in poor condition. That is why Iwata saw it as an opportunity to shake the direction of the company, which in turn would turn the entire gaming industry upside down. The Wii and DS were both disruptions due to their unconventional designs, but the Wii in particular was known as an extremely steep deviation from traditional home consoles due to its focus on motion controls and complete disregard for hardware performance. Not only was the Wii itself a surprise, but the way it was revealed was also a surprise. We can thank Mr Iwata for that.

In an interview (translated by Nintendo Soup), Junpei Furuhata, who was part of the TGS 2005 organizing committee, revealed that Mr Iwata had pulled the carpet under everyone’s feet during the show that year.

Mr. Iwata was invited to the Tokyo Game Show in 2005 to give a speech about the future of gaming. At the time, however, slides were given for each presentation just before the speaker would take the stage. There were no formal rehearsals like today. That’s why Mr. Iwata takes this opportunity to literally pull the Wii away from under his coat.

Towards the start of his speech, Iwata took the opportunity to introduce Codename Revolution, later known as the Wii. He also went ahead and introduced the motion-based Wii Remote. He later apologized for the shock in a broadcast immediately after the presentation was over, but said, “I felt it was the perfect timing.” Although Furuhata does not simply say that the TGS board forbade Mr. Iwata from giving speeches at subsequent shows, he admits that Mr. Iwata was never again “asked” by “people” who would cause “problems” if he did.

This surprise element nowadays remains part of the behavior of Nintendo (think how many bombs have fallen in different Nintendo Directs). If there were no leaks, many more modern shock absorbers from the company, such as the Switch, would have had a huge impact at the time of the announcement, as Nintendo continues to keep its announcements extremely close to its chest.