“I’ve been talking for the last 30-40 minutes, but Tubelight is working slowly”: PM Modi ridicules Rahul Gandhi’s intervention in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President of the Congress Rahul Gandhi on Thursday after his speech.

After Rahul Gandhi got up to speak, the prime minister said: “I have been speaking for the last 30-40 minutes, but it took so long for the current to get there. A lot of tube lights work that way.”

PM Modi also replied to Rahul Gandhi’s remark that the youth of this country “will start to beat the PM with sticks when they are not getting a job in six months”. “I heard from a congress leader yesterday that the youth will beat modes with sticks in 6 months. I have decided to increase my frequency of ‘Surya Namaskar’ so that my back becomes so strong that it can take the blow from so many sticks, ”Modi said in Lok Sabha while responding to a debate on the thank you to address the President.

In response to a debate on the thank you to the president, the prime minister said the country’s population had seen his government’s work between 2014 and 2019 and given a larger mandate in 2019.

“If we had followed the same path as you, Article 370 would not have been lifted, Triple Talaq would not have gone,” he told the opposition. “If we had worked according to old standards, the problem with Ram Janmabhoomi would have remained unsolved. The Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be a reality. There would be no land agreement between India and Bangladesh,” he said.

