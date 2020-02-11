Mohit Suri was the filmmaker who showed the world that Kunal Kemmu was ready to take his next step as a lead actor in the 2005 release “Kalyug”, after impressing as a children’s artist in the 1990s. In his new movie “Malang,” Suri has repackaged Kunal once more, like a twisted antihero brimming with a violent and psychotic edge.

Suri’s inclination to redefine its actors is nothing new. He credibly transformed Riteish Deshmukh, popular for his comedic roles, into an evil guy in “Ek Villain.” Also in “Malang”, which collected Rs. 25.36 million rupees on its first weekend, Suri has reinvented Aditya Roy Kapur, normally affable, as a cold and vindictive man in a wave of murders. In addition, he has chosen Anil Kapoor as a cunning policeman, taking full advantage of the actor’s acute sense of humor.

Mohit Suri: “I’ve always tried to break the stereotypical image of the actors”

“I have always tried to break that stereotype (image of actors). Somehow I see something that others have not seen. They (other filmmakers) tend to see only their success (the actors), the success of their films and then they typecast the actors, “Suri told IANS.

“But I think a good actor is a good actor. I try to spend time with the actors. As far as Kunal was concerned, he had worked with him before. With Anil, I wanted to break that stereotyped image. I grew up watching “Tezaab” among other movies. I wanted to see him in this role (as a policeman) instead of being the father of the hero or heroine. I think I enjoy the process of making movies where you watch your own sensibilities and see what an actor wants to do, ”he added.

He agrees that the actors are waiting for someone to offer them roles that are different from their usual screen image.

“I remember that when I chose Riteish (in” Ek Villain “), people asked me why I was taking a comedian to play a villain. Riteish also has a simple middle class Maharashtrian value that I needed for that character, and he is a family man, ”said Suri.

From now on, he is loving the “love we are receiving from everyone” for his movie “Malang”.

“I am not someone who pretends to be a commercial” pandit “who knows what the public clicks on. We expected young people to come out and see him. Most of our pitching focused on youth. I guess that is what connects with people. At times when there are so many movies every week, it is important that you have something with which they can connect, “said the director about the romantic action thriller.

In the past too, he has given successful films with Aditya (“Aashiqui 2”) and Kunal (“Kalyug”). Do you consider them your lucky charms?

“With whoever has worked, it is not for the purpose of market position or feasibility. It’s only because I feel he or she is the right one for the role. I wanted the right casting. I always thought that Aditya should make an action movie. He is a big guy. He has a good structure. I know him well, so I could see that he could play this role, ”said the director.

“Similarly, Kunal is one of the best actors I’ve worked with. His role in the movie is very nervous. You can easily go wrong. When you are choosing a role like this, you could also get the best actor to play it, ”he added.

