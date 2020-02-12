Ivanka Trump’s bid to make women stronger can be laid down in law

A two-tier group of senators has proposed legislation to transpose components of the global women’s initiative, partly led by Ivanka Trump, while they established an Office of Women’s Empowerment at the State Department.

The development of women in business and the economy became a major concern for Donald Trump’s daughter after she was appointed senior advisor to the White House.

According to Ms. Trump, the program, the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, has reached an estimated 12 million women worldwide since its launch in February last year.

Now Lindsey Graham (R – SC) and Jeanne Shaheen (D – NH) have unveiled a plan to codify those efforts, making the economic empowerment of women a priority of foreign policy for the United States.

The legislation would also create a permanent empowerment office for women at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, allowing the initiative to continue long after Mr. Trump leaves office after his term in the White House.

The measure was announced at a State Department event to commemorate the anniversary of the launch of the initiative, attended by State Secretary Mike Pompeo, Robert O’Brien National Security Adviser and one of the President’s top economic advisers, Larry Kudlow, according to the Associated Press.

Mrs. Trump celebrated the newly announced legislation as a “long-awaited goal.”

However, it remains unclear whether the dual legislation will be adopted in both the Democratically-controlled American House of Representatives and the Republican-led Senate.

But the legislation is also expected to receive two-part support in the House, with Michael McCaul (R – TX) and Lois Frankel (D – FL) announcing that they would sponsor an accompanying bill.

The aim of the initiative is to reach 50 million women worldwide by 2025 through public-private partnerships and a new fund to support women in the global economy, prosperous in the workforce and successful as entrepreneurs, according to the White House.

“When women are economically competent, they reinvest in their families and communities, creating a multiplier effect that stimulates economic growth and contributes to global peace and stability,” says a statement about the initiative on a White House website.

It goes on to say that the aim of the initiative is to “increase the global participation and development of women in the workplace by providing women with high quality education, training and support so that they can provide well-paid jobs in their local economies. “

