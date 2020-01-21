Ivanka Trump, with a stone face, leaves blank questions about his father's political trial

Ivanka Trump ignored questions about her father’s impending political trial while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday (Photos: CNN)

Ivanka Trump has left a journalist blank who asked him about his father’s political trial hours before he starts.

The First Daughter stared straight ahead when CNN White House correspondent chief Jim Acosta approached him Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Acosta, who had previously argued with President Trump himself, approached Ivanka as he walked down the stairs in a black suit and asked “The political trial of his father, what do you think?”

The White House special advisor clearly heard the question, but decided to ignore it and instead looked at his staff.

She ignored another question from Acosta asking for a comment, before moving away from her camera.

@Acosta of CNN catches up with @IvankaTrump on #Davos # WEF20 #cnn pic.twitter.com/gDMM9yIyQm

– Matt Hoye (@mattyhoyeCNN) January 21, 2020

Ivanka joined his father at the summit on the same day that the United States Congress will attempt to establish the terms of the trial by political trial of his father.

The upper house of Congress, the United States Senate, is expected to approve proposals to hear both “prosecution” and defense arguments during gigantic 12-hour sessions.

Seven Democratic representatives acting as prosecutors are expected to have a total of 24 hours to present their case against Trump, divided into two days.

The president’s defense team, including Clinton impeachment investigator Ken Starr, and liberal lawyer Alan Dershowitz, will have the same amount of time to present their defense.

The testimony is expected to begin on Wednesday, and the senators will then receive up to 16 hours of questions for prosecution and defense.

Ivanka joined his father at the Swiss summit while the US Senate. UU. He prepares to discuss the terms of the impeachment trial of President Trump, with initial arguments that will happen on Wednesday (Image: AP)

Next week, the Senate will begin to discuss and vote if it will call additional witnesses whose testimony has not been included in the current case against Trump.

The president faces articles of dismissal, similar to the charges, of abuse of his office for political purposes and obstruction of Congress.

Democrats say he should be removed from office for his attempts to coax Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to prove his political rival Joe Biden.

Trump offered Zelensky a coveted invitation to the White House, then withheld $ 400 million in US military aid to Ukraine until the investigation began, it is alleged.

The president has denied acting badly and says his behavior did not break any laws.

Political experts do not currently believe that the two-thirds required of senators vote to remove Trump from office.

Currently, the Senate has a Republican majority, and it is considered that these politicians are very unlikely to remove their own president from office.