Ivanka Trump greets the reforms of Morocco

Ivank Trump during her visit to Morocco in 2019. / DR

Adviser to US President Ivanka Trump welcomed the important and bold reforms that Morocco has implemented in favor of women’s economic emancipation in Washington on Wednesday.

In a speech on the occasion of the celebration of the 1st anniversary of the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) initiative, Trump noted that two of the most important milestones in the first year of W-GDP’s existence the Governments of Côte d’Ivoire and Morocco, each of which has introduced legislative changes to promote the economic empowerment of women and to restore their land and property rights.

“We praise these governments for carrying out these important and bold reforms,” ​​said the president’s adviser, and noted that the United States is impatient and willing to cooperate with any country that is willing to take action to remove barriers impeding the full economic empowerment of women.

«In 75 countries, there is at least one law that prohibits women from owning, managing or inheriting land. We can and must face these discriminatory laws, “she said.

According to the first annual report of the W-GDP, 12 million women benefited from this initiative in 2019, while nearly two million women participated in training and development programs supported by the US government.

The report recalled that Ivanka Trump and CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Sean Cairncross met with government officials and local officials in Morocco last November to discuss means to boost women’s economic empowerment, mainly by consolidating access to land rights .