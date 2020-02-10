Ivanka Trump and Theresa May will speak at the Women’s Forum in Dubai

Ivanka Trump and Theresa May will talk to women in Dubai next week. They will attend the Global Women’s Forum Dubai (GWFD) 2020, which will take place in the emirate from February 16 to 17. Conducted under the auspices of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Governor of Dubai, and organized by Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), the forum will bring together many high profile leaders and experts Ivanka Trump , who is an advisor to the president of the United States, Donald Trump and also an entrepreneur, will focus on women’s education, professional training, economic empowerment and entrepreneurship.

Speaking about Ivanka’s next session, Mona Al Marri, Chairman of the Board and DWE Managing Director, said: “It will be a pleasure to welcome Ivanka Trump to the Dubai Women’s World Forum 2020 this year. As a strong advocate for the empowerment of women women and advocate for female entrepreneurship, has established effective partnerships and led a variety of initiatives that have fostered the positive impact of women around the world Ivanka Trump will bring her valuable experience and knowledge to boost support for women-owned businesses and boost businesswomen across the region. We hope to have it in GWFD 2020 “.

Together with the women’s forum, Ivanka will also participate in the MENA We-Fi Regional Summit in Dubai, co-organized by DWE and the Financial Initiative for Women Entrepreneurs (We-Fi), and supported by the UAE government, to help take advantage of Financing opportunities for businesses led by women in the developing world.

Meanwhile, Theresa May, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, considered one of the most influential women in the world, will talk about women’s leadership in government and the vital contributions of women to the world of politics. His session will be moderated by Lana Nusseibah, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations.