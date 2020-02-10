Actress Anamica Kadamb is playing a negative role in the television show “Vidya”, and this time she is very happy to explore a different character.

“I am playing a negative character named Ranjana on the show. For the first time I am rehearsing a negative role since I have always had positive roles. Ranjana is dabangg, bold and brave. It is a totally new drama for me,” Anamica said.

Actress Anamica Kadamb talks about playing a negative role for the first time in Vidya: “It’s totally a new drama for me”

Anamica also spoke about the responses she received for her performance in “Vidya”.

“I am overwhelmed with the answer. Now I am looking for more challenging roles such as sports personality or something based on women-centered or biopic of legendary personalities,” he added.

“Vidya” is broadcast on Colors TV.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!