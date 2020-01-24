Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior: Obviously, there is no stop for this starter Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, who are constantly interpreting numbers in the ticket window. Director Om Raut, who created his own story in the history of the box office, was more than stable and similar to his collections on Day 13.

The film is summarized 190,43 crores until Wednesday. Now Tanhaji has added more according to the initial trends that are emerging 7-7,5 crores on my cat. During the working days there is almost any decline and even not 10% drops compared to the previous collection. Today, the film will fight street dancer Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut’s Pang and it will be a really exciting box office battle.

Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 13, First Trends: Holds Fort Stronger Than Ever!

Meanwhile, Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior received a duty-free status by the Maharashtra cabinet by April 30, an official said on Wednesday.

The decision to give up the GST to sell film tickets came the day after Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders watched the film at a special show in Mumbai.

The martyrdom of Tanaji Malusare – the commander of the Maratha Empire headed by Khatrapati Shivaji Maharaj – at the Battle of Sinhagad Fort in Pune with the then commander of Fort Udaybhan Sinh Rathore, who was an ally with the Mughals, has state history.

In addition to Maharashtra, several films have declared the film exempt.

