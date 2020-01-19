Chhapaak Checkout: Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak appears to be a complete decline in its commercial outcome. Creators must hold brainstorming about what actually went wrong because critical recognition and audience feedback were also good.

After apparently inadequate performance during the opening week, nothing big was expected of Chhapaak, but will remain stable over the second weekend when some growth is not taken into account in any major new releases, but Tanhaji’s “top gear” performance seems to take a major punch from the film.

Chhapaak, box office, 10th day, morning Occupancy: He’s slow and stable, but he’s not the winner!

Chhapaak remained low yesterday by the beginning of the day with a slower note and today, t. J. Day 10, signs are not so promising at all. According to trends, the film has a 12-14% occupancy in the morning shows across the country, which is a slight improvement since yesterday.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on January 10, 2020 and also includes Vikrant Massey in male leadership. The film is inspired by the life of Laxmi Agarwal’s surviving acid attacks.

Meanwhile, film director Meghna Gulzar, after her last directorial film “Chhapaak,” is a month after she reported that the film had reported a pension to survivors of the acid attack after Uttarakhand was released.

She went to Twitter yesterday on Sunday to share a newspaper headline that reads: “Uttarakhand will release a survivor’s pension after an acidic attack after h Chhapaaku is released. “

Meghna wrote, “PURPOSE.”

