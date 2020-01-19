Tanhaji Box Office Day 10 – advance booking: With each passing day, Ajay Devgn, a film led by Saif Ali Khan, moves brilliantly towards its goal 200 crore club. It turned out to be the power of nature at the box office and the numbers are surprising.

After another big day yesterday, let’s look at the current reservation scenario in the country’s major contributing cities:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office, Day 10, Pre Booking: It’s ANSWER Everywhere!

Mumbai:

In addition to Hindi 3D, which is still in turbulent mode, other versions such as Hindi 2D, Marathi 3D and Marathi 2D are now breakable. Almost all performances in Marathi 2D and 3D are fast to fill. In Hindi 2D around 40-50% shows are filling up fast. 3D is drastically better than yesterday is 50-60% is already filling up quickly.

Delhi-NCR:

Delhi is also doing great, but when we saw the storm in Mumbai, we expect more. Delhi stands around 45-55% as regards fast-loading exhibitions. It will certainly increase in the evening.

Bengaluru:

Bengal proved to be excellent for the film. It is consistent from the start and is now around 50-60% fast appearances.

Hyderabad:

with 70-80% There are also many sold out performances. The number of performances should be better here.

Pune:

Despite limited performances, Marathi 2D is 100% they fill up quickly here. It’s on a similar level to Mumbai in Hindi 3D, 50-60% Quickly fill tours.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!