Selena Gomez is back vying for a number 1 hit this week with Rare. It has rightly been hailed as their best work so far, and it’s basically like listening to someone who gives their past the middle finger.

A public fight against lupus disease, an even more public breakdown and an even more public stay in psychiatric treatment are recognized and encouraged to prevent this. (But in a healthy way.) With Rare, Gomez is concerned with bigger and better things: with himself.

Revival and Stars Dance should not be forgotten, both fit into the era of pop music into which they were born – the former were shaped by the EDM beats and the latter define Selena’s “ASMR-like production”. But with Rare Gomez it seems like you look at their range, ”Quinn Moreland writes in Pitchfork.

Let’s go ahead and sort these tracks!

13. “People you know”

This is a nice song, nothing really special

12. “A sweeter place (feat. Kid Cudi)”

As the last song on the album, it summarizes the collection in a beautiful and tight way. No more and no less.

11. “Fun”

A classic Gomez track reminiscent of “Same Old Love” or “Hands to Myself” – in Gomez’s comfort zone and nothing to write home about.

10. “Somehow crazy”

This is a perfect post-breakup song and a perfect addition to any “Fuck You” playlist aimed at an ex.

9. “Let me get me”

A danceable blow.

8. “Cut You Off”

The story Gomez tells with “Cut You Off” is one of lessons that have been learned and are still being learned. It helps bring self-confidence to the album, which contextualizes the other tracks.

7. “Crowded room”

In her collaboration with 6LACK, Gomez transforms a tired poptrop – as the only person in a crowded room – into something funny, sexy and refreshing.

6. “Check it out now”

Your most radio-produced single “Look At Her Now” gets better with every listen.

5. “Ring”

It is her most experimental track on the album and plays with sound and silence in a way that elevates the song much like Carly Rae Jepsen’s “The Sound” – the highest compliment.

4. “Lose yourself to love me”

Give us the drama Gomez! Gomez’s first Billboard # 1 single is an introspective look at how to get lost in a relationship and only able to recognize the stranger in the mirror who you became after a devastating heartache.

3. “Vulnerable”

Yes. The pop-drop in this song shows the emotional build-up (and final release) of the story Gomez tells about himself.

2. “Dance again”

“Dance Again” is rarely what “Me & the Rhythm” was for Revival: a restoration of body and mind through trendy sounds and honest lyrics.

1. “Rare”

Rarely is a theme song the best track on an album, but “Rare” explodes with a freedom that Gomez has never done before.