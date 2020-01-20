It’s always fun to see genres mixed in an unexpected way. The rhythm genre in particular has seen some unique uses and modifications recently. Cadence of Hyrule has perfectly worked out the combination of ruthless dungeon crawling and melodic, beat-based timing that Crypt of the NecroDancer developed. Later that year, Taito releases a wild mix of bubble bobble and touhhou that rhythmically picks up on the game’s well-known bubble popping mechanics. With the release of It’s Raining Fists and Metal on the Nintendo Switch, we can look forward to another unexpected rhythm genre mashup.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZQjftfHVqM [/ embed]

At first glance, It’s Raining Fists and Metal seem like a rhythm game that focuses on hair metals. However, a look at the gameplay immediately shows how unique it is. Up to four players compete against each other in the Smash Bros. fight, but each of your attacks must match the beat of the music currently being played. The mix of hectic, everyone-available action and conscious, time-consuming gameplay sounds stressful and chaotic in the best way. There are a variety of cards to try out, a number of customizable characters, and an adventure mode that can be played either alone or in co-op.

It’s raining fists and metal is now available in the Nintendo Switch eShop for $ 6.99.

[Source]