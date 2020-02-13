It’s not DeepVeer or NickYanka, Saif Ali Khan feels that THIS B’Town Couple is getting married!

It is a bonanza of the Pataudi family this Valentine’s season at 104.8 Ishq’s What Women Want 2. After going viral with Sara Ali Khan decorating the sofa next to Kareena Kapoor Khan, the long-awaited radio episode and the digital program finally launches the real real episode with the Nawab, Saif Ali Khan, along with his Begum. While love is certainly in the air since the couple really defines the goals of the couple, there is a duo who believe they are setting the marriage goals in abundance and how!

Speaking of people who idolize Saifeena, Saif Ali Khan jokes: “I think idolizing is something dangerous in general. I think people should be respected for what they are known. You can respect the idea of ​​a relationship. But idolizing is a strong word. We are like normal people. If you are going to idolize someone, more than movie stars you should idolize the non-famous person next door. Who has managed to send their children to school, someone who has a balanced middle-class life and is also worthy of flattery. “

Saifeena reveals that Virushka is the other celebrity couple to be married at 104.8 Ishq’s What Women Want 2

However, Saif recognizes how celebrity culture can become a place of insecurity and admires couples who have managed to do so with the greatest grace. But when Bebo asks him who he thinks is acting in the marriage, he says: “It seems you can be married and maybe not.” But I like Virat and Anushka. They are very well balanced together. Maybe it’s because my parents had a similar balance that I appreciate: a movie star and a cricketer. “

Jokingly, the Bollywood diva quickly asks Saif why he didn’t say they are also a couple of goals. It’s hard to overlook the fun and jokes of the adorable couple and their chemistry will make anyone leave: “I WANT THATTTT”. To see more about what happened between Nawab and his Begum in the Valentine’s Day special, watch the video here:

