A few days ago, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unloaded an NPR reporter because he had the gall to ask him – the Secretary of State – about Ukraine. The reporter then made Pompeo’s tantrum public and Pompeo retaliated by telling a lot of obvious lies about her interview.

But in Trumpland that’s not enough. Pompeo has now excluded NPR from its upcoming European tour. It’s not even the same reporter! No one from NPR is allowed to come.

This is not surprising: Trump’s world is full of revenge. Trump, of course, has systematically retaliated against Barack Obama for three years, out of a joke that Obama told about Trump at a correspondent dinner in the White House. And the fear of revenge keeps Republican congressmen up to date. They all know that anything but the slightest disagreement with the tall man will unleash an unrelenting revenge program to throw them out of office.

Pompeo obviously understood that. Remain loyal to Trump and publicly avenge all your enemies. That is all you need to know to be successful in Trumpland.