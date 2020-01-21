It's National Squirrel Recognition Day, and there is actually a lot to appreciate

(NEXSTAR) – January 21 is National Squirrel Recognition Day, created by a wildlife rehabilitator in the hopes of fostering appreciation and better understanding of bushy-tailed rodents.

According to National Today, Christy Hargrove created the day in 2001 to encourage gentler attitudes towards squirrels, either by providing them with food and water or by learning something new about critters that some might judge cute, but others consider parasites.

For example, did you know that there are over 200 species of squirrels? They fall into three types: ground, arboreal and flying squirrels. In the fall, they bury more food than they will get, according to National Geographic.

It’s hard to deny that they can be pretty adorable. Every day is the squirrel appreciation day for Thumbelina, who has been greeted by rehabilitators like a little pink newborn after being left by her mother in a 10th floor apartment in New York. Construction outside the building apparently forced them to leave their homes.

The most famous could be Twiggy the water ski squirrel, who was rescued as an orphan after a hurricane and raised by a family from Florida. It turned out to hang quite well behind a remote-controlled boat. It would evolve into a show that lasted 39 years and several gray squirrels before the withdrawal of the act in 2018 … to return with a brand new show and a 40th anniversary tour in 2020.

Of course, not all squirrels go into show business. But many have made headlines with their cheeky ways and their talent for getting into tricky situations.

There was this squirrel that invaded the home of an Atlanta family while they were out of town, setting off the security alarm and causing an impressive amount of destruction.

Or the one who had a tough day when he got stuck in the bumper of a news station vehicle in Columbus, Ohio and needed a little help to free his tail.

This squirrel had a hard day when it got stuck in the bumper of a news station vehicle in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo: WCMH)

Hilarity ensued in October when a squirrel decided to join in praise and worship in an Alabama church via a stained glass window and headed for the balcony. Members of the congregation were inspired to “become a little more fiery than usual”.

If you’re looking for more laughter, go ahead and watch Ray Stevens’ “Mississippi Squirrel Revival” on YouTube.

In addition to its definition as “an agile tree rodent with a bushy tail”, the word “squirrel” is also used as a verb meaning “to hide money or something of value in a safe place”, and they certainly lived until when they stuffed more than 200 nuts and tons of grass under the hood of a Pittsburgh couple’s car.

There are different species of squirrels around the world (except Australia), and they are just as likely to experience problems overseas. Like this little guy who had to be saved when he got his little head stuck in a manhole in Germany.

In this photo from Thursday, June 20, 2019 provided by firefighters, a squirrel is stuck in a ravine blanket in Dortmund, Germany. (Feuerwehr Dortmund / dpa via AP)

Then there are the kinds of problems that squirrels can face without fail on their part. An Alabama man has been charged with giving methamphetamine to a so-called “attack squirrel” whom he kept in a cage to ensure that she remained aggressive. The squirrel, named “Deeznutz”, was finally released into the wild.

If you still haven’t had enough on this National Recognition Day, check out this incredible list of 16 things to love about squirrelsand check out #SquirrelAppreciationDay on Twitter.

You will not regret it.