It's me, your new Field Gulls site manager!

Many of you have probably wondered what would happen to Field Gulls after Kenneth Arthur, who worked full-time at SB Nation, left. The good news is that we do day-to-day operations in-house. The bad news is that I take responsibility.

That’s right.

Well, for those of you who haven’t closed the tab yet, yours is really no longer just the guy who does the hostile response and the winners and losers. It is an honor to be Field Gulls’ new editor-in-chief and I look forward to maintaining the high standards of reporting and quality content that you have known and loved for more than a decade.

For those of you who have read my work at Bloody Elbow (where I am an Associate Editor), I am still in the same position, so I will do the double duty. Fortunately, I work with great employees at both locations.

It took me a while to write this – it’s been official for about a week – just because I prefer as little fanfare as possible, but I want to formalize it here. Everything else at Field Gulls should work as usual. Alistair Corp and John Gilbert are the other editors who were so important to keeping the website running with news, analysis and more. John Fraley is another pillar of Field Gulls, whose best hit in the 1970s was “New York Groove”. Clarke Ries and Tyler Alsin are the new kids on the block. Brandan Schulze is responsible for the Field Gulls podcast. Jacson Bevens has cigar thoughts during the season and John Morgan is currently on hiatus to attend school. We have some big things planned for our off-season reporting, so stay tuned!

I only ask that if you have Twitter, follow each and every one of our authors because they all produce great content. Alaric is also on Twitter if you have questions about website moderation.

SEA!!!