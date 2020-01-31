‘It’s Magic’: Nirmala Sitharaman predicts nominal GDP growth rate of 10% in 2020, Twitter asks how

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman implements the Union budget 2020 in Parliament amid growing concerns about an economic slowdown, the internet has found several moments of release thanks to some growth projections for the next financial year.

Although today’s Budget Session had enough food to sustain the social media, albeit the recitation of a Kashmiri verse, referring to Indus Valley Civilization as “Sindhu Saraswati,” or Wikipedia is quoted in the Economic Survey 2020, the expected nominal GDP growth rate for 2020 certainly made it to the top of the list of funny Budget 2020 moments on Twitter.

During the session, Sitharaman said: “We have estimated the nominal GDP growth for 2020-21 based on available trends at 10%”.

The country’s nominal GDP growth rate refers to the rate at which the country’s nominal gross domestic product increases. Although a projected nominal GDP growth rate of 10 percent should come as good news, many on Twitter thought the projection was rather optimistic, given that the growth rate for July-September in 2019 had fallen to a terrible 4.5 percent.

The microblogging site was immediately filled with memes and jokes and memes.

Nominal GDP growth linked to 10% 😱I am less worried about the “Fiscal” deficit of the government than the “Talent” deficit # Budget2020

– Sohail (@masohailstuff) 1 February 2020

Nominal GDP growth of 10%? 😂How? # Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/hk7jSRBcxY

– Sudhanshu (@ sud2rock) 1 February 2020

Nominal GDP growth is estimated at 10% in FY 2020-21 # Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/Zz7VqnvAUM

– Hem Choubey (@ the_hem17) February 1, 2020

Bhakt: This budget will breathe new life into our economy, stimulate the growth of GDP. Me: # Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/uDcqMG9Zel

– VAKEL Prem khopda (@roflchopra) 1 February 2020

# Budget2021 The estimated GDP growth in 2020-21 is 10% !!!!! Become some magic.

– Dr Sundara (@ DrSundara3) 1 February 2020

The estimated GDP growth of Govt for 2020-21 is 10% !! # Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/AvRBB6mTPH

– Aniket Deshpande (@ aniket0608) 1 February 2020

Nominal GDP growth target 10% for 2020! pic.twitter.com/Hl5dqpeaGu

– Aishwarya Viswanathan (@ aishwaryav236) 1 February 2020

#GDP Growth estimated at 10%, what about Santa Claus and The Tooth Fairy? # Budget2020 @nsitharaman

– Tegbir Brar (@dashmeshstud) 1 February 2020

However, some pointed out that the nominal GDP growth rate was not the same as the GDP growth rate. Nominal GDP refers to GDP that reflects the price changes caused by inflation. This reflects the rate of the price increase in the economy.

Many of our MPs do not know the difference between nominal GDP and real GDP growth. They will soon comment on the budget.

– Ram (@ramprasad_c) 1 February 2020

The gross domestic product (GDP) of India grew to 4.5% for the second quarter of the current financial year. This is the lowest since the January-March 2013 quarter.

Nominal GDP growth for the second quarter also fell to 6.1% compared to 8% in the previous quarter. GVA growth also fell to 4.3% compared to 4.9% in the first quarter of the current financial year.

