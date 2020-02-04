It’s great that Kate Middleton wore a dress twice – but if she’s a martyr, that’s just millions of normal people

I have a confession. I have never spoken openly about this shameful secret, but I can only assume that people have noticed it and have said nothing politely about me. I often pointed to the fashion wind and, in direct rebellion of all social mores, put on a dress, jeans, top – what do you have – that I saw earlier in public wear.

It has not been an easy journey to admit this dark truth. I want to thank everyone who supported me on my way to openness.

In particular, I would like to thank the Duchess of Cambridge who proudly walked the red carpet on the Baftas on Sunday evening, in a dress she had worn earlier in 2012 to attend a dinner with the King and Queen of Malaysia during a tour of South East Asia.

By opting for a dress she already owned, Kate adhered to the new sustainable clothing code from Baftas that encouraged guests to wear something they already had or to rent an ensemble instead of buying something new.

Kate Middleton does not have to be ashamed of this, but let’s be real: wearing clothes is just a normal thing that normal people do every day. It is absurd that we continue to educate celebrities who do something that most of us find completely unobtrusive, not to mention essential. Because who can afford a new outfit every day and the matching square garments?

This year’s price season has had a lot to do with sustainability. The Critics Choice award only served vegan meals to guests after the ceremony and the Oscars have announced that it will do the same. The Baftas, presumably doing nothing for good publicity after the revival of the # BaftasSoWhite hashtag after their terribly non-diverse nominations, announced ‘sustainable measures’ that they would implement this year. And yet anyone with a little knowledge of how red carpet dressing works (that is, the Baftas) knows all too well that most celebrities are going to look for their outfits for prizes in the preceding seasons; at the latest just after the nominations were announced, a month ago.

Bafta expected actors to discard tailor-made jackets that couturiers had spent weeks, if not months, creating for them in favor of something old or borrowed, lay freshly woven taffeta and organza discarded so they could claim to be wearing something old before a publicity stunt; a false nod to sustainability?

This summer, the British spent an estimated £ 2.7 billion on outfits they once wore and then discarded. Many of us would have grown up by blowing photos into the coverage of prizes, with the accompanying shame of “outdoor repeats” and “who wore the best” diptychs. But we have to shake it out loud. And if we become a martyr to the future queen partner of the UK and the Commonwealth for repeating clothing, we run the risk of further isolating ourselves. We think, “Oh, she can only do it because she’s Kate Middleton,” or “it must have been a brave decision, they called her brave. I can’t do things like that.”

It’s all well and good, Joaquin Phoenix announced that he would wear the same suit for the entire duration of the award season (first of all, sorry I would say it, but no one would have noticed – the paparazzi don’t point with their lenses on an endless crowd of tuxedos). But Phoenix also has the privilege of being a white man in an industry that favors white men (which he himself admitted in his powerful speech on industry diversity). He will get a lot of publicity, whatever he wears, especially this year if he runs away during most ceremonies with top gongs.

On the red carpet women face very different opportunities. Not only do they spend most of the day brushing, plucking and smoothing out to glow and avoid any potential for public shame when they walk on ice with their ice-cold bodies; they also have to get headlines, stay in vogue. Wearing a tuxedo again is absolutely no skin for Phoenix’s nose, because he is not being shown around as he is Miss America.

Red carpet dressing is just as political as the democratic nominations. It is a world of precision planning marred by skulduggery and driven by status. Who wears which brand matters in this world of bonkers.

Many actors perform six-figure contracts by wearing certain brands on the red carpet, contracts designed to announce the name of the brand and seen in best-dressed galleries on the internet.

view more

But when it comes to sustainability, most women won’t really keep the dresses they wear at night at the prices. These are loans made or adapted for specific people to carry billboards and walk, and then taken away the next morning to be cleaned and housed in fashion archives, occasionally loaned to museums (the Hollywood costume exhibition of Victoria and Albert Museum contained many such jackets).

Of course, nowhere is this as durable as repeating clothing (or recycling, as it is called absurd, despite the fact that none of the fabric is ever recycled in the literal sense of the word), but it is more complex than Bafta made.

There is a climate crisis, the fashion industry is hugely unsustainable and there must be huge structural change – and fast. But applauding celebrities for “recycling” outfits is teasing the nauseating self-desire of the prize season even further.

Kate Middleton has been wearing outfits again, she has been doing it for years without making a song about it and dancing about it like Phoenix did. We need more of that.

In the meantime, Instagrammers would do well to dare to normalize the repetition of the outfit and not to wait for their golden star. After all, it is exactly what normal people do.

.