It’s getting worse for the WWE

money

The news is getting worse for the sports entertainment company World Wrestling Entertainment.

WWE shares fell more than 10% on Thursday morning after the company reported “significant uncertainties” about its strategy and outlook. The share already fell 33% in 2020.

The company announced Thursday that it was considering “alternative strategic options for the WWE network.” This streaming service charges users a monthly subscription fee of $ 9.99 to watch special live events such as “Royal Rumble” and “Wrestlemania”.

WWE posted earnings of 78 cents per share in the fourth quarter, exceeding Wall Street forecasts. At $ 323 million, sales were nearly 20% higher than the previous year, but below analysts’ forecasts of $ 332 million.

However, concerns about its international growth have shaken the company in recent months as it plans to sign new television contracts in many foreign markets.

Concerns about a drop in viewership in the US also hurt the stock as flagship programs such as “Raw” and “NXB” on Comcast’s NBCUniversal USA cable network and “SmackDown” at Fox were under-rated.

WWE announced last month that its two co-presidents would step down, but WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon remains confident that the company will change the situation.

“We believe that the value of live sports will continue to grow, especially in today’s changing media landscape, and we are well positioned to use this trend to maximize the value of our content,” McMahon said in a statement ,

Wall Street is not so sure about that. Several analysts have lowered their rating and price targets for WWE in recent months.