‘It’s Game Not War’: what really happened between players from India and Bangladesh after the U-19 ICC World Cup

“It’s a dream come true,” said the Bangladeshi captain, Akbar Ali, who deplored the unwanted aggression of his players that almost resulted in a free for everyone after his team won the U-19 ICC World Cup.

The Bengali players were openly aggressive as they sled with their leading pacer Shoriful Islam after every delivery with the Indian batsmen.

When Bangladesh approached the winning points, Shoriful was repeatedly cursed and seen on camera.

“Some of our bowlers were emotional and were pumped up. What happened after the game was unfortunate. I want to congratulate India,” skipper Akbar showed maturity after years at the post-game conference.

As soon as the match ended, it became tense with Bengali players rushing to the floor and most of them still showed aggressive body language.

In fact, an Indian player rushed to confront and pushed a Bengali player who had reportedly said unbelieving things and it was coach Paras Mhambrey who saw his boys calm down.

Shameful end to a beautiful cricket game. # U19CWCFinal pic.twitter.com/b9fQcmpqbJ

– Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) 9 February 2020

“It’s a dream come true. It’s all about the hard work we’ve done over the past two years. The coaching staff … I just can’t thank them enough for the support they have given us on and off the field. “We’ve had a very good experience, and this is just the beginning for us. Hopefully this is the springboard for us,” said the skipper, who was also named Player of the Final for his undefeated 43.

He then thanked the Bengali followers in his native language.

“Those who supported us here have been our 12th man here. We really appreciate it.”

Cricket fans and commentators from India were not so happy with the spit on the field between the two parties.

Cross checked the stonk-microphone audio when Bangladesh got the winning point. You can clearly distinguish the most exquisite abuses

– Vikrant Gupta (@ vikrantgupta73) February 9, 2020

Physical battle between U-19 players from India and Bangladesh ??? # IndvsBan

– SS (@shubh_ind) 9 February 2020

Fight between players #indiavsbangladesh congratulations Bangladesh U19 pic.twitter.com/MOKr8itIIz

– Wacas Baloch (@WacasGB) 9 February 2020

The inspired run-chase in Bangladesh, however, was also not bad among fans, even those from India.

Well played Bangladesh. Great effort to win your first U19 World Cup. We are proud of your #TeamIndia. The spirit of never giving up without a fight was clear in the way you played today. You boys will only play better players here. # ICCU19WorldCup #IndvsBan

– Soorya Sesha (@ sooryasesha7) February 9, 2020

Congratulations to U19 Young and Dynamic #Bangladesh team for winning maiden # U19CWCFinal Well played #TeamIndia. Proud of you for a tough fight #IndvsBan

– Amit Gupta (@amitguptaHR) February 9, 2020

Indian players fight with Bengali cricket players. This is not good for cricket, it’s not a war, #IndvsBan

– Chaudhary Ali Hamza (@iamalihamxa) February 9, 2020

Meanwhile, India skipper Priyam Garg acknowledged that it was a bad day with the bat and that they needed 210-220 in total to make it a match.

“It’s a bad day, but our boys fought really well. Even with such a low total we made it difficult for them and I want to thank my team for that.

“The biggest factor was the pitch, because the wicket was a bit damp. We had a good start and we should have been at least 210-220. That would have been a much better score.”

While the bowlers are bowling more than 20 plus wide and non-balls, Priyam doesn’t think it could have been much different.

“I don’t think we could have done much else. We responded very well before 178 and we lost this because we didn’t hit well enough. That’s about it. We enjoyed the World Cup. We also played a series here , and this was enjoyable too.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.